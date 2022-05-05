While it suffered some profit-taking during a general market sell-off in Thursday's intraday trading, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has marched steadily upward lately. The multinational oil giant has gained nearly 49% so far in 2022 and has advanced almost 53% over the past trading year.

The company has benefitted from the upward pressure on oil (CL1:COM), as crude remains north of $100 per barrel, with inflationary pressures and a post-COVID demand surge pushing the commodity higher.

But with the stock routinely setting new highs recently, is there still room to run? Does the stock constitute a buying opportunity at these levels?

Oil & Inflation

The market for oil and gas can represent a potential hedge in inflationary conditions. Traditionally, oil typically climbs during times of inflation. Meanwhile, energy companies' revenues are usually directly linked to energy prices, meaning firms will benefit from higher prices during inflation.

Oil, a key commodity that supports XOM’s business, was sitting near $108 per barrel on Thursday, near its highest trading level in two weeks. As oil demand and inflationary pressures remain high, underlying support should remain in place for Exxon Mobil and related energy stocks.

However, authorities have begun taking aggressive action to cut off these price increases. In order to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 50-basis points on Wednesday -- the biggest one-time hike in over two decades. Policymakers also provided guidance that they plan to remain vigilant in fighting off inflation with future hikes. If inflation has peaked, this could remove a key tailwind responsible for XOM's recent climb.

Is XOM a Buy?

Wall Street has taken a cautious approach to the Texas-based Exxon Mobil (XOM) lately. Seeking Alpha tracks 26 analysts, and a large majority (17 in all) see the stock as a Hold. Nine give the stock a Buy equivalent rating, while one analyst sees XOM as a Sell.

These analysts give XOM an average price target of $95.30, XOM sat at $90.42 (just off its intraday 52-week high of $92.05). For more on analyst views of the stock, see the chart below:

Inflation is just one of many factors investors will have to weigh in viewing XOM.

For instance, Sensor Unlimited, a Seeking Alpha contributor, highlights the impact of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as a potential catalyst. The report highlights how the geopolitical aspects have been driving both oil and gas prices to their highest levels in nearly a decade and what the war means for XOM.

At the same time, The Value Portfolio, another Seeking Alpha contributor, highlights Exxon Mobil as a valuable investment in light of its recently announced $30 billion buyback. For further analysis on Exxon Mobil, see Seeking Alpha’s complete valuation grades and underlying metrics.