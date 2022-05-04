Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) rallies nearly 10% after J.P. Morgan upgraded shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $55 price target, raised from $51, on valuation after shares had slipped 8% during the past month.

Factoring in a 30% decline in poly pricing in 2023, Daqo (DQ) is currently trading at less than 4x estimated FY 2023 earnings, JPM analyst Alan Hon says.

Xinjiang Daqo, the 80%-owned subsidiary of Daqo U.S., announced a dividend payment in March; upon receipt of the cash dividend sometime in June or later, Dago U.S. has said it will either issue a dividend to Dago U.S. shareholders or buy back Daqo U.S. shares, which Hon says it a positive catalyst to watch for.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) recently reported better than expected Q1 GAAP earnings as revenues surged 5x Y/Y to $1.28B.