Daqo New Energy upgraded at J.P. Morgan after recent dropoff

May 04, 2022 3:57 PM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Blue solar panels

VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) rallies nearly 10% after J.P. Morgan upgraded shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $55 price target, raised from $51, on valuation after shares had slipped 8% during the past month.

Factoring in a 30% decline in poly pricing in 2023, Daqo (DQ) is currently trading at less than 4x estimated FY 2023 earnings, JPM analyst Alan Hon says.

Xinjiang Daqo, the 80%-owned subsidiary of Daqo U.S., announced a dividend payment in March; upon receipt of the cash dividend sometime in June or later, Dago U.S. has said it will either issue a dividend to Dago U.S. shareholders or buy back Daqo U.S. shares, which Hon says it a positive catalyst to watch for.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) recently reported better than expected Q1 GAAP earnings as revenues surged 5x Y/Y to $1.28B.

