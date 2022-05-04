Cognizant Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.04, revenue of $4.8B misses by $30M
May 04, 2022 4:04 PM ETCognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cognizant Technology press release (NASDAQ:CTSH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $4.8B (+9.1% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- Bookings grew 4% Y/Yr, trailing 12-month bookings of $23.4B, 1.2x book-to-bill.
- During Q1, the company repurchased 5M shares for $444M at an average price of $88.22 under its share repurchase program.
- Outlook: FY22 revenue growth guidance 7.2% to 9.2% to $19.8-$20.2B, or 9.0% to 11.0% in constant currency. FY22 adj. operating margin is expected to expand 20 to 30 basis points to 15.6% to 15.7%. FY22 adj. diluted EPS is seen between $4.45-$4.55. Q2 revenue is expected to be $4.90-$4.94B or growth of . 6.8%-7.8%.