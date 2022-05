2022 Financial Outlook

As of May 4, 2022, Schrödinger maintained the following expectations for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022:

Total revenue expected to range from $161 million to $181 million, representing 17 percent to 31 percent growth over 2021 vs. $172.25M consensus.

Total software revenue expected to range from $126 million to $136 million, representing 11 percent to 20 percent growth over 2021

Total drug discovery revenue expected to range from $35 million to $45 million, representing 42 to 82 percent growth over 2021

Operating expense growth is expected to be slightly lower than the 42 percent reported for the year ended December 31, 2021

Software gross margin percentage is expected to be in the mid-70s

For the second quarter of 2022, software revenue is expected to range from $28 to $30 million.