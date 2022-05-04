Sunrun GAAP EPS of -$0.42 misses by $0.27, revenue of $495.8M beats by $94.2M

May 04, 2022 4:05 PM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sunrun press release (NASDAQ:RUN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.42 misses by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $495.8M (+48.1% Y/Y) beats by $94.2M.

  • 27% growth in Solar Energy Capacity Installed in Q1, exceeding guidance

  • Strong customer order trends, increasing 39% year-over-year

  • Customer additions of 29,463 in Q1, bringing total customers to 689,774, 20% Y/Y growth in customers.

  • Annual Recurring Revenue of $883 Million with Average Contract Life Remaining of 17.4 years.

  • Outlook: Management now expects Solar Energy Capacity Installed growth to be 25% or greater for the full-year 2022, an increase from the prior guidance of 20% or greater.

  • Total Value Generated is expected to grow meaningfully faster than Solar Energy Capacity Installed for the full-year 2022, with Net Subscriber Values of above $10,000 in Q3.

  • For the second quarter, management expects Solar Energy Capacity Installed to be in a range between 235 and 245 megawatts.

