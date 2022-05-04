Sunrun GAAP EPS of -$0.42 misses by $0.27, revenue of $495.8M beats by $94.2M
- Sunrun press release (NASDAQ:RUN): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.42 misses by $0.27.
- Revenue of $495.8M (+48.1% Y/Y) beats by $94.2M.
27% growth in Solar Energy Capacity Installed in Q1, exceeding guidance
Strong customer order trends, increasing 39% year-over-year
Customer additions of 29,463 in Q1, bringing total customers to 689,774, 20% Y/Y growth in customers.
Annual Recurring Revenue of $883 Million with Average Contract Life Remaining of 17.4 years.
Outlook: Management now expects Solar Energy Capacity Installed growth to be 25% or greater for the full-year 2022, an increase from the prior guidance of 20% or greater.
Total Value Generated is expected to grow meaningfully faster than Solar Energy Capacity Installed for the full-year 2022, with Net Subscriber Values of above $10,000 in Q3.
For the second quarter, management expects Solar Energy Capacity Installed to be in a range between 235 and 245 megawatts.