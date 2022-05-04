Bowman Consulting Group acquires McMahon Associates

May 04, 2022 4:06 PM ETBowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Engineering services firm Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) has finalized the acquisition of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based transportation planning and engineering services provider, McMahon Associates.
  • The company paid $18.3M through a combination of cash, seller notes and 476,796 shares of restricted common stock subject to a six-month lock-up agreement.
  • Founded in 1976, McMahon focuses on projects oriented to roads and bridges; traffic and parking; signals and ITS (intelligent transportation systems); community transportation; and public transit. It employs over 200 people across fifteen offices located throughout New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and Florida.
  • The acquisition is expected to initially contribute ~$28M of annualized transportation infrastructure revenue and be immediately accretive.
