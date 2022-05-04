Fastly Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.01, revenue of $102.38M beats by $3.44M
May 04, 2022 4:06 PM ETFastly, Inc. (FSLY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Fastly press release (NYSE:FSLY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.15 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $102.38M (+20.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.44M.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 52.6%, compared to 60.1% in the first quarter of 2021.
- Trailing 12 month net retention rate decreased to 115% in the first quarter from 118% in the fourth quarter 2021.
- Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate decreased to 118% in the first quarter from 121% in the fourth quarter 2021.
- Total customer count of 2,880 in the first quarter, of which 457 were enterprise customers.
- Average enterprise customer spend of $722K in the first quarter, up 3% quarter-over-quarter.
- For Q2, the company expects total revenue of $$99.0 - $102.0M and adjusted EPS of ($0.18) - ($0.15).
- For FY2022, the company expects total revenue of $405.0 - $415M and adjusted EPS of ($0.60) - ($0.50).
- Shares +6.34%.