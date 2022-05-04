Marathon Digital HoldingsEPS of -$0.13, revenue of $51.7M misses by $1.85M

May 04, 2022 4:07 PM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Marathon Digital Holdings press release (NASDAQ:MARA): Q1 EPS of -$0.13 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.23.
  • Bitcoin production increased to 1,259 bitcoin during the period, a 556% increase from the prior-year quarter and a 15% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Revenue of $51.7M (+462.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.85M.
  • The revenue decline from the fourth quarter of 2021 was the result of an approximate 25% decrease in average revenue per bitcoin mined, partially offset by the increase in bitcoin production during the first quarter of 2022.
  • Produced a record 1,259 bitcoin, a 556% increase from 192 bitcoin in the first quarter of 2021 and a 15% sequential increase from 1,098 bitcoin in the prior quarter
  • Increased hash rate 449% year-over-year and 14% from the prior quarter with the total number of miners deployed increasing to 36,830 miners, which could generate approximately 3.9 EH/s, as of March 31, 2022
