Axon raises 2022 guidance, names interim CFO

May 04, 2022 4:08 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Axon (NASDAQ:AXON) on Wednesday raised its 2022 revenue outlook and affirmed its long-term revenue growth target of 20%+ CAGR.
  • AXON now expects 2022 revenue of $1.05B-1.1B, up 25% Y/Y at the midpoint. Its prior guidance was $1.04B. Consensus revenue estimate is $1.05B.
  • AXON projects 2022 adj. EBITDA of $190M-200M, up from its prior outlook of $185M-195M.
  • The company affirmed its guidance for 2022 adj. free cash flow of ~$125M-145M.
  • AXON also said Jim Zito, SVP of accounting, has been appointed interim CFO, effective immediately.
  • Zito succeeds Jawad Ahsan, who resigned to pursue other opportunities.
  • Ahsan will be available to AXON as needed over the next 2 months to support a smooth transition.
  • AXON has begun a search to identify a permanent CFO and intends to engage an executive search firm for the same.
