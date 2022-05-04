Axon raises 2022 guidance, names interim CFO
May 04, 2022 4:08 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Axon (NASDAQ:AXON) on Wednesday raised its 2022 revenue outlook and affirmed its long-term revenue growth target of 20%+ CAGR.
- AXON now expects 2022 revenue of $1.05B-1.1B, up 25% Y/Y at the midpoint. Its prior guidance was $1.04B. Consensus revenue estimate is $1.05B.
- AXON projects 2022 adj. EBITDA of $190M-200M, up from its prior outlook of $185M-195M.
- The company affirmed its guidance for 2022 adj. free cash flow of ~$125M-145M.
- AXON also said Jim Zito, SVP of accounting, has been appointed interim CFO, effective immediately.
- Zito succeeds Jawad Ahsan, who resigned to pursue other opportunities.
- Ahsan will be available to AXON as needed over the next 2 months to support a smooth transition.
- AXON has begun a search to identify a permanent CFO and intends to engage an executive search firm for the same.