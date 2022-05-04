Phathom Pharma wins FDA approval for antibacterial tablets
May 04, 2022 4:09 PM ETPhathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company, Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its antibacterial drugs, Voquezna Triple Pak and Voquezna Dual Pak, for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults.
- Voquezna combines antibiotics with vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker. The oral treatments are expected to reach the U.S. market in Q3 2022, marketed exclusively by Phathom (PHAT).
- The approvals for the New Drug Applications were based on the Phase 3 PHALCON-HP trial, in which Voquezna Triple Pak and Voquezna Dual Pak were found to have an H. pylori eradication rate of ~85% and ~79%, respectively, compared to lansoprazole triple therapy.
