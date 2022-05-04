Etsy GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.01, revenue of $579.27M beats by $4.56M
May 04, 2022 4:09 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Etsy press release (NASDAQ:ETSY): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $579.27M (+5.2% Y/Y) beats by $4.56M.
- Shares -11%.
- Consolidated GMS was $3.3 billion, up 3.5% year-over-year; while Etsy marketplace GMS was $2.8 billion, down 2.0% year-over-year, and up 177% compared to the first quarter of 2019
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $159.2 million, with Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.5%, down 600 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- Q2 Guidance: GMS expected between $2.9B to $3.2B; Revenue of $540M to $590M vs. consensus of $627.28M; and Adj. EBITDA margin of approximately 25%.