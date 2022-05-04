Fortinet Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 beats by $0.14, revenue of $954.8M beats by $68.35M
May 04, 2022 4:09 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fortinet press release (NASDAQ:FTNT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $954.8M (+34.4% Y/Y) beats by $68.35M.
- Bookings of $1.28 billion, up 50% year over year1
- Billings of $1.16 billion, up 36% year over year
- Product revenue of $371.0 million, up 54% year over year
-
For the second quarter of 2022, Fortinet currently expects:
- Revenue in the range of $1.005 billion to $1.035 billion vs. $1.01B consensus
- Billings in the range of $1.225 billion to $1.265 billion
- Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 74.5% to 76.0%
- Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 22.0% to 23.5%
- Diluted non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. in the range of $1.05 to $1.10 ($1.15 consensus), assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17%. This assumes a diluted share count of 165 million to 167 million.
For the fiscal year 2022, Fortinet currently expects:
- Revenue in the range of $4.350 billion to $4.400 billion vs. $4.3B consensus
- Service revenue in the range of $2.640 billion to $2.700 billion
- Billings in the range of $5.500 billion to $5.580 billion
- Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 74.0% to 76.0%
- Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 24.0% to 26.0%
- Diluted non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. in the range of $5.00 to $5.15 ($4.96 consensus), assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17%. This assumes a diluted share count of 166 million to 168 million.
-