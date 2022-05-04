Fortinet Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 beats by $0.14, revenue of $954.8M beats by $68.35M

May 04, 2022 4:09 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Fortinet press release (NASDAQ:FTNT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $954.8M (+34.4% Y/Y) beats by $68.35M.
  • Bookings of $1.28 billion, up 50% year over year1
  • Billings of $1.16 billion, up 36% year over year
  • Product revenue of $371.0 million, up 54% year over year

  • For the second quarter of 2022, Fortinet currently expects:

    • Revenue in the range of $1.005 billion to $1.035 billion vs. $1.01B consensus
    • Billings in the range of $1.225 billion to $1.265 billion
    • Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 74.5% to 76.0%
    • Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 22.0% to 23.5%
    • Diluted non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. in the range of $1.05 to $1.10 ($1.15 consensus), assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17%. This assumes a diluted share count of 165 million to 167 million.

    For the fiscal year 2022, Fortinet currently expects:

    • Revenue in the range of $4.350 billion to $4.400 billion vs. $4.3B consensus
    • Service revenue in the range of $2.640 billion to $2.700 billion
    • Billings in the range of $5.500 billion to $5.580 billion
    • Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 74.0% to 76.0%
    • Non-GAAP operating margin in the range of 24.0% to 26.0%
    • Diluted non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Fortinet, Inc. in the range of $5.00 to $5.15 ($4.96 consensus), assuming a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 17%. This assumes a diluted share count of 166 million to 168 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.