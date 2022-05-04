Chesapeake Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $3.09 beats by $0.66

May 04, 2022 4:10 PM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Chesapeake Energy press release (NASDAQ:CHK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.09 beats by $0.66.
  • Increased 2022 adjusted EBITDAX guidance to $4.6 – $4.8 billion (previous range $3.8 – $4.0 billion)
  • Increased 2022 adjusted free cash flow to $2.6 – $2.8 billion (previous range $1.9 – $2.1 billion)
  • Quarterly dividend of $2.34 per common share, consisting of a variable dividend of $1.84 per common share and a quarterly base dividend of $0.50 per common share, payable June 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDAX of $913 million
