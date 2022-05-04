Asensus Surgical Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.07M misses by $0.23M

May 04, 2022 4:11 PM ETAsensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Asensus Surgical press release (NYSE:ASXC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $1.07M (-48.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.23M.
  • The Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments, excluding restricted cash, of approximately $118.5 million at March 31, 2022.

  • During the second half of 2022, the Company expects to achieve the following commercial and regulatory milestones: Full scale commercialization of articulating instruments globally

  • File a 510(k) for FDA clearance of Senhance for pediatric indication

  • Receive CE Mark for expanded machine vision capabilities for the Intelligent Surgical Unit™

  • Shares -2.27%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.