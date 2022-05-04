Asensus Surgical Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.07M misses by $0.23M
May 04, 2022 4:11 PM ETAsensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Asensus Surgical press release (NYSE:ASXC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.07M (-48.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.23M.
- The Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments, excluding restricted cash, of approximately $118.5 million at March 31, 2022.
During the second half of 2022, the Company expects to achieve the following commercial and regulatory milestones: Full scale commercialization of articulating instruments globally
File a 510(k) for FDA clearance of Senhance for pediatric indication
Receive CE Mark for expanded machine vision capabilities for the Intelligent Surgical Unit™
- Shares -2.27%.