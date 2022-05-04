Wolfspeed Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.02, revenue of $188M misses by $2.66M

May 04, 2022 4:11 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Wolfspeed press release (NYSE:WOLF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.12 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $188M (+36.9% Y/Y) misses by $2.66M.
  • Outlook: For its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Wolfspeed targets revenue in a range of $200 million to $215 million vs. consensus of $205.91 million. GAAP net loss is targeted at $78 million to $85 million, or $0.63 to $0.69 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net loss is targeted to be in a range of $9 million to $16 million, or $0.07 to $0.13 per diluted share vs. consensus of -$0.12.
