Tandem Diabetes Care GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.14, revenue of $175.91M beats by $7.7M

May 04, 2022 4:12 PM ETTandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Tandem Diabetes Care press release (NASDAQ:TNDM): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 misses by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $175.91M (+24.7% Y/Y) beats by $7.7M.
  • Worldwide pump shipments increased 11% to 28,095 pumps compared to the same period of 2021.
  • For year ending Dec.31, 2022, company updated financial guidance: Sales are estimated to be in the range of $850 to $865M (vs. $845 to $860M) indicating an annual sales growth of 21 to 23%.Gross margin is estimated to be ~54%; adj. EBITDA is seen between 14 to 15% of sales.
