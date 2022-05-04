Energy Transfer GAAP EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.05, revenue of $20.49B beats by $1.7B
May 04, 2022
- Energy Transfer press release (NYSE:ET): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $20.49B (+20.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.7B.
- Distributable Cash Flow attributable to partners, as adjusted, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $2.08 billion compared to $3.91 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease from the prior period was primarily driven by the favorable impact on the first quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA from Winter Storm Uri.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 to be between $12.2 billion and $12.6 billion (previously $11.8 billion to $12.2 billion).
- The Partnership also expects its 2022 growth capital expenditures to be between $1.8 billion and $2.1 billion (previously $1.6 billion to $1.9 billion).