eBay reports better-than-expected earnings, revenue slips 6%; issues soft guidance
May 04, 2022 4:12 PM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- eBay press release (NASDAQ:EBAY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $2.48B (-6.1% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Shares -7%.
- Gross Merchandise Volume of $19.4B, down 20% on an as-reported basis and down 17% on an FX-Neutral basis.
- 2Q22 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of $2.35B - $2.40B vs. consensus of $2.54B; GAAP EPS $0.61 - $0.65; and Non-GAAP EPS $0.87 - $0.91 vs. consensus of $1.02.
- FY2022 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of $9.6B - $9.9B vs. consensus of $10.39B; GAAP EPS -$0.05 - -$0.05; and Non-GAAP EPS $3.90 - $4.10 vs. consensus of $4.34.
- "Our team has delivered another strong quarter, at the high end of our expectations," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer of eBay. "Despite the current macro headwinds, we remain confident in the long-term strategy we laid out during our Investor Day in March. We are building an eBay for the future with an eye toward delivering long-term, sustainable growth. Our enthusiast buyers continue to shop and engage on eBay regularly, and our results to date demonstrate our focus category playbook is working."