Sprouts Farmers Market GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.08, revenue of $1.64B misses by $10M
May 04, 2022 4:13 PM ETSprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Sprouts Farmers Market press release (NASDAQ:SFM): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.64B (+3.8% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Authorized $600M share repurchase program and repurchased 1.5M shares for $46M.
- "For the full year, we now expect total sales growth, comparable store sales growth and earnings per share to be at the low end of the outlook provided during our last earnings release," CFO Chip Molloy said.
- "For the second quarter of 2022, we expect comparable stores sales growth to be relatively flat and diluted earnings per share of $0.49 to $0.53," Molloy said.