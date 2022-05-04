Emcore bags $21M production contract for custom MEMS gyroscopes

May 04, 2022 4:14 PM ETEMCORE Corporation (EMKR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Emcore (NASDAQ:EMKR) said Wednesday it was awarded a long-term production contract valued at ~$21M over 10 years for custom MEMS gyroscopes.
  • These are designed for "advanced, precision wellbore survey equipment used in the exploration and recovery of natural resources", EMKR said in a statement.
  • EMKR completed the development phase of the custom MEMS-based gyroscope and is currently in full production.
  • This is being provided exclusively for this key customer who deploys sensors on the most advanced, precision wellbore survey equipment available.
  • EMKR also said it was awarded an initial contract for multiple SDI170 MEMS inertial measurement units for precision-guided munitions by a major international weapons systems manufacturer.
  • EMKR expects to be awarded higher volume contracts with this customer within the next 6-12 months.
