GoDaddy GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1B beats by $10.8M
- GoDaddy press release (NYSE:GDDY): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1B (+11.0% Y/Y) beats by $10.8M.
- Announces an additional $250M share repurchase plan
- ARR for Core Platform grew 5% year over year to $2.2 billion.
- Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) for Applications and Commerce grew 14% year over year to $1.2 billion.
- GoDaddy continued to drive strong growth in commerce offerings with gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $24 billion in the first quarter, up over 20% year over year.
-
For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, GoDaddy targets total revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion, representing year over year growth of 9% at the midpoint. In the second quarter, GoDaddy expects applications & commerce revenue growth in the range of 14% to 16% and core platform revenue growth in the range of 5% to 7%.
For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, GoDaddy targets normalized EBITDA in the range of $232 million to $237 million, representing year over year growth of 18% at the midpoint.
For the full year ending December 31, 2022, GoDaddy targets total revenue in the range of $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion, representing year over year growth of 9% at the midpoint.
For the full year ending December 31, 2022, GoDaddy expects unlevered free cash flow of approximately $1.1 billion, representing growth of 15% year over year, versus the $960 million of unlevered free cash generated in 2021.