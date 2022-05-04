GoDaddy GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1B beats by $10.8M

May 04, 2022 4:15 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • GoDaddy press release (NYSE:GDDY): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1B (+11.0% Y/Y) beats by $10.8M.
  • Announces an additional $250M share repurchase plan
  • ARR for Core Platform grew 5% year over year to $2.2 billion.
  • Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) for Applications and Commerce grew 14% year over year to $1.2 billion.
  • GoDaddy continued to drive strong growth in commerce offerings with gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $24 billion in the first quarter, up over 20% year over year.

  • For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, GoDaddy targets total revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion, representing year over year growth of 9% at the midpoint. In the second quarter, GoDaddy expects applications & commerce revenue growth in the range of 14% to 16% and core platform revenue growth in the range of 5% to 7%.

    For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, GoDaddy targets normalized EBITDA in the range of $232 million to $237 million, representing year over year growth of 18% at the midpoint.

    For the full year ending December 31, 2022, GoDaddy targets total revenue in the range of $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion, representing year over year growth of 9% at the midpoint.

    For the full year ending December 31, 2022, GoDaddy expects unlevered free cash flow of approximately $1.1 billion, representing growth of 15% year over year, versus the $960 million of unlevered free cash generated in 2021.

