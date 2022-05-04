For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, GoDaddy targets total revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion, representing year over year growth of 9% at the midpoint. In the second quarter, GoDaddy expects applications & commerce revenue growth in the range of 14% to 16% and core platform revenue growth in the range of 5% to 7%.

For the second quarter ending June 30, 2022, GoDaddy targets normalized EBITDA in the range of $232 million to $237 million, representing year over year growth of 18% at the midpoint.

For the full year ending December 31, 2022, GoDaddy targets total revenue in the range of $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion, representing year over year growth of 9% at the midpoint.

For the full year ending December 31, 2022, GoDaddy expects unlevered free cash flow of approximately $1.1 billion, representing growth of 15% year over year, versus the $960 million of unlevered free cash generated in 2021.