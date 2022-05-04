Etsy spirals lower after weak guidance rattles investors

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) slumped after reporting a big drop in net income in Q1 and guiding Q2 revenue below the consensus expectation.

Consolidated gross merchandise sales was up 3.5% to $3.3B during the quarter, while Etsy marketplace GMS was down 2.0% to $2.8B against the tough comparable from a year ago.

The online retailer said the number of active buyers was up 4.9% to 95.1M and the number of active sellers jumped 62.8% to 7.6M.

Net income fell 40% during the quarter to $86.1M as expenses rose faster than revenue during the quarter.

Etsy (ETSY) ended the quarter with $1.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short- and long-term investments.

Looking ahead, Etsy (ETSY) guided for Q2 revenue of $540M to $590M vs. $628.3M consensus. "Despite continued uncertainty and macroeconomic headwinds, Etsy continues to rise to the occasion to deliver solid results that show us maintaining most of the gains reported during the extremely strong year-ago period," Etsy CEO Josh Silverman.

Shares of Etsy (ETSY) plunged 14.74% in after-hours trading to $93.39 after gaining 8.95% during the regular session. The 52-week trading range for Etsy (ETSY) is $90.63 to $307.75.

