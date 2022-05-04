Trinseo Non-GAAP EPS of $2.08 beats by $0.40, revenue of $1.39B misses by $20M

May 04, 2022 4:21 PM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Trinseo press release (NYSE:TSE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.08 beats by $0.40.
  • Revenue of $1.39B (+41.0% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
  • Sees FY 2022 net income of $174 million to $211 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $625 million to $675 million.
  • Sees FY 2022 cash from operations of approximately $355 million and Free Cash Flow of approximately $175 million.
  • Qtrly net income includes a pre-tax charge of $36 million related to the 2018 European Commission request for information regarding styrene monomer purchasing activity in the European Economic Area.
