Qualys Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.09, revenue of $113.42M beats by $0.44M

May 04, 2022 4:21 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Qualys press release (NASDAQ:QLYS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $113.42M (+17.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.44M.
  • Q2 2022 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the second quarter of 2022 to be in the range of $117.0 million to $117.8 million, representing 17% to 18% growth over the same quarter in 2021, vs. consensus of $117.32M
  • GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.49, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 29%.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.78 to $0.80, which assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 24%, vs. consensus of $0.71.
