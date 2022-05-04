Qualys Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.09, revenue of $113.42M beats by $0.44M
May 04, 2022 4:21 PM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Qualys press release (NASDAQ:QLYS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $113.42M (+17.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.44M.
- Q2 2022 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the second quarter of 2022 to be in the range of $117.0 million to $117.8 million, representing 17% to 18% growth over the same quarter in 2021, vs. consensus of $117.32M
- GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.49, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 29%.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.78 to $0.80, which assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 24%, vs. consensus of $0.71.