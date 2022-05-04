Envista Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.04, revenue of $631.4M beats by $2.1M
May 04, 2022 4:21 PM ETEnvista Holdings Corporation (NVST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Envista press release (NYSE:NVST): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $631.4M (-11.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.1M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was $124.6 million compared to $132.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- 2022 Guidance: With the closing of the IOS acquisition, we expect the newly branded DEXIS IOS business to deliver between $35 - $45 million in sales over the balance of 2022. We expect sales in the second quarter to be between $5 - $10 million with sales accelerating significantly throughout 2022. We further expect to invest greater than $10 million in one-time costs to support both the integration and position the business for long-term growth. We expect about half of this investment to be in the second quarter.
- For the rest of our business, there is no change to our previous guidance. We expect to deliver core sales growth of between 6% - 8% for the full year 2022. We also expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to be greater than 20% for the full year. For the second quarter, we expect to deliver mid-single digit core sales growth and achieve an adjusted EBITDA margin in the high teens.