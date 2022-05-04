Skillz Platform GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.19, revenue of $93.44M beats by $2.57M

May 04, 2022 4:21 PM ETSkillz Inc. (SKLZ)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Skillz Platform press release (NYSE:SKLZ): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.37 misses by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $93.44M (+11.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.57M.
  • Paying Monthly Active Users (PMAU) increased 22% Y/Y to 0.57M.
  • Revenue After Engagement Marketing (RAEM) increased by 8% Y/Y to $51.3M.
  • FY2022 revenue outlook of $400M vs. consensus of $399.1M. RAEM will be $245M, representing 24% Y/Y growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of approximately 10 percentage points when compared with Adjusted EBITDA margin of (47)% in 2021.
  • The company expects to exit 2022 with a Q4 year-over-year RAEM growth rate above 30% and a Q4 Adjusted EBITDA margin better than (30)%.
