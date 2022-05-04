Nu Skin GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.05, revenue of $604.9M beats by $25.2M; issues Q2 and FY22 guidance

May 04, 2022 4:22 PM ETNu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nu Skin press release (NYSE:NUS): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $604.9M (-10.7% Y/Y) beats by $25.2M.
  • "Our 2022 revenue guidance is $2.51 to $2.62 billion vs. consensus of $2.70B with a 3 to 4 percent foreign currency headwind and EPS of $3.60 to $3.90 vs. consensus of $4.21.
  • We are projecting second quarter revenue of $590 to $620 million vs. consensus of $695.60M with a 3 to 4 percent foreign currency headwind and EPS of $0.75 to $0.85 vs. consensus of $1.19.
