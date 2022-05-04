Innovative Industrial Properties Q1 revenue climbs 50% on acquisitions, higher rent
May 04, 2022 4:22 PM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Q1 revenue jumped 50% from a year ago, topping the consensus estimate, due to acquisitions and leasing of new properties, improvements that raised base rents, and contractual rent escalations at some properties.
- Q1 total revenue of $64.5M vs. $63.2M consensus, $58.9M in the prior quarter and $42.9M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $2.04 increased from $1.85 in Q4 2021 and $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 total expenses of $24.6M increased from $15.2M in the year-ago quarter. Property expenses surged to $1.98M from $770K in Q1 2021.
- Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) stock was slipping 0.2% in Wednesday after-hours trading.
- Conference call on May 5 at 1:00 PM ET.
- Earlier, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) revenue of $64.5M beats by $1.31M