Innovative Industrial Properties Q1 revenue climbs 50% on acquisitions, higher rent

Greenhouse With Cultivated Cannabis Plants in Flowering Stage

kmatija/iStock via Getty Images

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Q1 revenue jumped 50% from a year ago, topping the consensus estimate, due to acquisitions and leasing of new properties, improvements that raised base rents, and contractual rent escalations at some properties.
  • Q1 total revenue of $64.5M vs. $63.2M consensus, $58.9M in the prior quarter and $42.9M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $2.04 increased from $1.85 in Q4 2021 and $1.47 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 total expenses of $24.6M increased from $15.2M in the year-ago quarter. Property expenses surged to $1.98M from $770K in Q1 2021.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) stock was slipping 0.2% in Wednesday after-hours trading.
  • Conference call on May 5 at 1:00 PM ET.
  • Earlier, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) revenue of $64.5M beats by $1.31M
