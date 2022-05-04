JetBlue said expected to continue to pursue Spirit after rejection
May 04, 2022 4:22 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), JBLU, ULCCAALBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is said expected to still pursue its acquisition of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) despite regulatory obstacles.
- JetBlue (JBLU) is said not have wanted to agree to a significant break fee amid an antitrust review that could take at least two years, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. Spirit (SAVE) wanted JBLU to end the Northeast Alliance with American Airlines (AAL) and also make certain divestitures.
- JetBlue (JBLU) could potentially look to do a hostile tender, though that may prove very difficult given the regulatory issues, Dealreporter said. The sources also told the publication that they expected the Justice Dept. would challenge a SAVE/JBLU deal.
- Spirt Airlines shares sunk 9.2% on Monday after rejecting JetBlue’s (JBLU) upgraded offer to takeover the low-cost carrier. Spirit Airlines’ (SAVE) board said it still prefers the offer put forth by Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC).
- Spirit (SAVE) its set to release Q1 results on Wednesday.