JetBlue said expected to continue to pursue Spirit after rejection

May 04, 2022 4:22 PM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE), JBLU, ULCCAALBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments

Spirit Airlines Airbus A320.

DaveAlan/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is said expected to still pursue its acquisition of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) despite regulatory obstacles.
  • JetBlue (JBLU) is said not have wanted to agree to a significant break fee amid an antitrust review that could take at least two years, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. Spirit (SAVE) wanted JBLU to end the Northeast Alliance with American Airlines (AAL) and also make certain divestitures.
  • JetBlue (JBLU) could potentially look to do a hostile tender, though that may prove very difficult given the regulatory issues, Dealreporter said. The sources also told the publication that they expected the Justice Dept. would challenge a SAVE/JBLU deal.
  • Spirt Airlines shares sunk 9.2% on Monday after rejecting JetBlue’s (JBLU) upgraded offer to takeover the low-cost carrier. Spirit Airlines’ (SAVE) board said it still prefers the offer put forth by Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC).
  • Spirit (SAVE) its set to release Q1 results on Wednesday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.