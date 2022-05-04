Pioneer Natural Resources Non-GAAP EPS of $7.74 beats by $0.38, revenue of $6.17B beats by $180M
May 04, 2022 4:22 PM ETPioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Pioneer Natural Resources press release (NYSE:PXD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.74 beats by $0.38.
- Revenue of $6.17B (+152.9% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
- Declared quarterly base-plus-variable dividend of $7.38 per share to be paid during the second quarter
- The Company expects its 2022 total capital budget to range between $3.3 billion to $3.6 billion. Pioneer expects its capital program to be fully funded from 2022 operating cash flow which is forecasted to be greater than $12.5 billion.
- Second quarter 2022 oil production is forecasted to average between 342 to 357 MBOPD and total production is expected to average between 623 to 648 MBOEPD.
- Production costs are expected to average $11.00 per BOE to $12.50 per BOE.
- DD&A expense is expected to average $10.50 per BOE to $12.00 per BOE.
- Total exploration and abandonment expense is forecasted to be $10 million to $20 million.
- G&A expense is expected to be $70 million to $80 million.
- Interest expense is expected to be $32 million to $37 million.