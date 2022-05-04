Personalis GAAP EPS of -$0.63 misses by $0.03, revenue of $15.23M beats by $0.81M
May 04, 2022 4:25 PM ETPersonalis, Inc. (PSNL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Personalis press release (NASDAQ:PSNL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.63 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $15.23M (-27.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.81M.
- Shares -2.1%.
- Full year 2022 Outlook:
- Total company revenue is expected to be in the range of $62.0 million to $67.0 million vs. estimates of $67.15.
- Revenue from biopharma and all other customers, excluding the VA MVP, is expected to be in the range of $55.0 million to $60.0 million.
- Net loss is expected to be in the range of $110.0 million to $115.0 million