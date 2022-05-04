CONMED Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.08, revenue of $242.33M beats by $6.56M

May 04, 2022 4:25 PM ETCONMED Corporation (CNMD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • CONMED press release (NYSE:CNMD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $242.33M (+4.2% Y/Y) beats by $6.56M.
  • Raised FY 202 Guidance: The Company is raising its revenue guidance for the full year 2022 and now expects revenue between $1.105 billion and $1.150 billion, compared to its prior guidance of between $1.075 billion and $1.125 billion, vs. consensus of $1.09B
  • The Company now expects full-year 2022 adjusted diluted net earnings per share in the range of $3.50 to $3.65, compared to its prior range of $3.60 to $3.85, vs. consensus of $3.69
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.