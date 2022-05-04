CONMED Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.08, revenue of $242.33M beats by $6.56M
May 04, 2022 4:25 PM ETCONMED Corporation (CNMD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- CONMED press release (NYSE:CNMD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $242.33M (+4.2% Y/Y) beats by $6.56M.
- Raised FY 202 Guidance: The Company is raising its revenue guidance for the full year 2022 and now expects revenue between $1.105 billion and $1.150 billion, compared to its prior guidance of between $1.075 billion and $1.125 billion, vs. consensus of $1.09B
- The Company now expects full-year 2022 adjusted diluted net earnings per share in the range of $3.50 to $3.65, compared to its prior range of $3.60 to $3.85, vs. consensus of $3.69