Newtek Business Non-GAAP NII of $0.72 beats by $0.12, Total investment income of $20.35M beats by $2.27M
May 04, 2022 4:26 PM ETNewtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Newtek Business press release (NASDAQ:NEWT): Q1 Non-GAAP NII of $0.72 beats by $0.12.
- Total investment income of $20.35M (-41.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.27M.
- Total investment portfolio increased by 5.2% to $764.1M at March 31, 2022, from $726.1M at March 31, 2021.
- Net asset value (NAV) of $398.5M, or $16.49 per share, at March 31, 2022; a decrease of (1.4)% on a per share basis, compared to NAV of $16.72 per share at December 31, 2021.
- CEO comment: ".....We are also finally seeing improvements from our payroll processing and insurance agency businesses under the leadership of Shannon Vestal, Samantha Razon, Kyle Sloane, and Melissa Walker, and expect to see continued improvements in future quarters.”