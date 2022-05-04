Chesapeake Q1 results - exceeds expectations on earnings, cash flow and dividends
May 04, 2022 4:30 PM ETCHKBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) reported Q1 results after the close Wednesday, beating Street estimates, generating strong free cash flow and lifting the shareholder payout to double-digit levels:
- Earnings - the Company delivered $3.09 of adjusted earnings per share for the quarter, against Street estimates of $2.43.
- Cash flow - Chesapeake (CHK) generated $532m in adjusted free cash flow during the quarter, the best result in Company history, and ~5.1% of its market cap.
- Capital allocation - the board announced a variable-plus-base dividend of $2.34 per share (9.8% yield) and initiated a share repurchase program, buying in ~1% of shares outstanding during the quarter.
- Guide - adjusted free cash flow guidance was increased 35% to $2.7b (midpoint) and represents a ~25% free cash flow yield.
Chesapeake (CHK) joins a long list of upstream producers committed to cash flow generation and shareholder returns in 2022. Given rising natural gas prices and strong shareholder return commitments, the stock is likely to perform well on the back of Wednesday's result.