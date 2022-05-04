Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) has jumped 6.2% after hours Wednesday following its first-quarter earnings, where it surprised heavily to the upside on profitability as revenues came in as expected and the company cut some costs, and boosted full-year guidance.

Revenue fell about 7% as expected, to $4.68 billion. Net income, though, jumped to $599 million from $475 million; excluding special items, it rose to $636 million, easily clearing Wall Street's expectations.

That came as cost of services and products fell 7% and capital expenditures dipped by $139 million.

"We maintained healthy margins and cash flow and expect to close our two previously announced large transactions later this year, which will help improve our revenue mix," says President/CEO Jeff Storey. "We are excited by significant recent Enterprise wins, and our Quantum Fiber build is accelerating, both of which provide us confidence as we execute on our plans to drive toward revenue growth."

Revenue by sales channel: International and Global Accounts, $999 million (down 2%); Large Enterprise, $877 million (down 8%); Mid-market Enterprise, $636 million (down 8%); Wholesale, $889 million (down 4%); Mass Markets, $1.28 billion (down 11%).

With the changes to expected timing of sales of Lumen's Latin American business and 20-state ILEC business, it's raising full-year guidance: It now sees EBITDA at $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion, up from $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, and free cash flow is now forecast at $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, up from $1.6 billion-$1.8 billion.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.