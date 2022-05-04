OrthoPediatrics GAAP EPS of -$0.47 misses by $0.11, revenue of $23.42M beats by $0.67M

May 04, 2022 4:32 PM ETOrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • OrthoPediatrics press release (NASDAQ:KIDS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.47 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $23.42M (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.67M.
  • As of March 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash were $46.4M compared to $54.9M as of December 31, 2021; company had no outstanding line of credit obligations.
  • Increased FY22 revenue guidance to $122 to $125M from $118 to $121M, representing growth of 24% to 27% compared to prior year; also reiterates annual set deployment of $24 to $26M, and expects to generate several million dollars of adjusted EBITDA for FY22.
