May 04, 2022 4:32 PM ETOrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- OrthoPediatrics press release (NASDAQ:KIDS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.47 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $23.42M (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.67M.
- As of March 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash were $46.4M compared to $54.9M as of December 31, 2021; company had no outstanding line of credit obligations.
- Increased FY22 revenue guidance to $122 to $125M from $118 to $121M, representing growth of 24% to 27% compared to prior year; also reiterates annual set deployment of $24 to $26M, and expects to generate several million dollars of adjusted EBITDA for FY22.