DigitalOcean Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.05, revenue of $127.3M beats by $1.08M; issues Q2 and FY22 guidance

May 04, 2022 4:32 PM ETDigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • DigitalOcean press release (NYSE:DOCN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $127.3M (+35.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.08M.
  • Annual Run-Rate Revenue ended the quarter at $524 million, representing 35% year-over-year growth.
  • Gross profit of $80.6 million or 63% of revenue and adjusted gross profit of $103.3 million or 81% of revenue.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2022.
  • Financial Outlook: For the second quarter of 2022 we expect:

    Total revenue of $133 to $135 million vs. consensus of $135.59M; Non-GAAP operating margin of 10% to 11%; Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.09 to $0.10 vs. consensus of $0.15.

  • For the full year 2022, we expect: Total revenue of $564 to $568 million vs. consensus of $565.87M; Non-GAAP operating margin of 13% to 15%; Free cash flow in the range of 8% to 10% of revenue; and Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.70 to $0.71 vs. consensus of $0.67.

