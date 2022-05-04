VICI Properties lifts 2022 guidance, but it's still short of consensus

May 04, 2022 4:34 PM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Las Vegas Strip at night - high vantage

d25higgins/iStock via Getty Images

Following its acquisition of MGM Growth Properties, VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is boosting its 2022 FFO guidance even as its Q1 funds from operations fell slightly short of the consensus.

The hospitality and entertainment-focused REIT now expects 2022 adjusted FFO per share of $1.89-$1.92 vs. prior range of $1.80-$1.84 vs. consensus estimate of $1.97.

VICI Properties (VICI) stock slips 0.7% in Wednesday after-hours trading.

"At VICI (VICI), we made 2021 a year of initiating transformation through $21B of transaction announcements and $5.4B of related equity raising. We have made the beginning of 2022 a period in which we’ve completed this transformation through the final financing and closing of these transactions," said CEO Edward Pitoniak.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $0.44 missed the $0.45 consensus, and matched $0.44 in Q4 and declined from $0.47 in Q1 2021.

Total revenue of $416.6M, topping the consensus of $411.0M, increased from $383.2M in Q4 2021 and $374.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Income from lease financing receivables and loans was $72.9M vs. $72.7M in Q4 and $70.4M in Q1 2021.

Q1 operating expenses of $105.5M vs. $28.2M in Q4 and $24.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on May 5 at 10:00 AM ET.

