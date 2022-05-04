Ping Identity Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.05, revenue of $84.7M beats by $4.1M
May 04, 2022 4:34 PM ETPing Identity Holding Corp. (PING)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Ping Identity press release (NYSE:PING): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $84.7M (+22.9% Y/Y) beats by $4.1M.
- Ending annual recurring revenue (ARR) at March 31, 2022, was $323.5 million and represented a 21% increase compared with the first quarter 2021.
- For Q2 2022, sees total ARR of $337.0 million to $340.0 million and total Revenue of $70.0 million to $75.0 million.
- For FY 2022, sees total ARR of $380.0 million to $385.0 million and total Revenue of $332.0 million to $342.0 million.