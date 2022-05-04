Upland Software Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 in-line, revenue of $78.7M beats by $1.93M
- Upland Software press release (NASDAQ:UPLD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 in-line.
- Revenue of $78.7M (+6.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.93M.
- Subscription and support revenue was $73.6 million, an increase of 4% from $70.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.
For the quarter ending June 30, 2022, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $77.5 and $81.5 million vs. $79.47M consensus, including subscription and support revenue between $72.7 and $76.3 million, for growth in total revenue of 4% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended June 30, 2021. Second quarter 2022
-
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $23.4 and $25.4 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31% at the mid-point. This Adjusted EBITDA guide at the mid-point is an increase of 3% from the quarter-ended June 30, 2021.
For the full year ending December 31, 2022, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $313.0 and $329.0 million vs. $318.81M consensus, including subscription and support revenue between $293.1 and $307.5 million, for growth in total revenue of 6% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2021. Full year 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $95.0 and $103.0 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31% at the mid-point. This Adjusted EBITDA guide at the midpoint is an increase of 2% over the year ended December 31, 2021.