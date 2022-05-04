Rent-A-Center Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.2B beats by $90M; reaffirms FY22 and issues Q2 guidance

May 04, 2022 4:37 PM ETRent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Rent-A-Center press release (NASDAQ:RCII): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.2B (+15.4% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
  • Company Reiterates Full Year 2022 Guidance: Revenues of $4.450B - $4.600B vs. consensus of $4.51B; Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $4.50 - $5.00 vs. consensus of $4.69; Adjusted EBITDA of $515M - $565M and Free cash flow of $390M - $440M.
  • For Q2 2022: Revenues of $1.045B - $1.075B vs. consensus of $1.13B; Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share of $0.95 - $1.10 vs. consensus of $1.30; Adjusted EBITDA of $114M - $127M.
