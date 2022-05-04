Marathon Oil Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.76B misses by $70M

May 04, 2022 4:38 PM ETMarathon Oil Corporation (MRO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Marathon Oil press release (NYSE:MRO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.76B (+49.2% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
  • The Board of Directors approved increasing share repurchase authorization to $2.5B.
  • The company is raising 2022 Equatorial Guinea equity income guidance by $200M to a new range of $480M to $520M.
  • The company's original 2022 financial outlook included over $3B of adjusted free cash flow generation at a reinvestment rate of less than 30% on a $1.2B capital budget, assuming $80/bbl WTI and $4/MMBtu Henry Hub.
  • At $100/bbl WTI and $6/MMBtu Henry Hub, the company expects to generate over $4.5B of 2022 adjusted free cash flow at a reinvestment rate of approximately 20% on an inflation-adjusted capital budget of $1.3B.
  • 2022 production guidance remains unchanged, as the company continues to expect oil and oil-equivalent production to remain flat with the 2021 averages.
