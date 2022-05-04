Nevro GAAP EPS of -$0.98 beats by $0.12, revenue of $87.84M beats by $1.65M
May 04, 2022 4:40 PM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Nevro press release (NYSE:NVRO): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.98 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $87.84M (-0.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.65M.
- Provides Second Quarter 2022 Revenue Guidance of $103 Million to $106 Million vs. $104.36M consensus; Reiterates Full-Year 2022 Revenue Guidance of $415 Million to $430 Million vs. $421.93M consensus, Which Now Includes Increased Guidance for the Full-Year PDN Contribution of Approximately $27 Million to $32 Million
- Provides Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of a Loss of $7 Million to $9 Million; Reiterates Full-Year 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of a Loss of $8 Million to $18 Million