Nevro GAAP EPS of -$0.98 beats by $0.12, revenue of $87.84M beats by $1.65M

May 04, 2022 4:40 PM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Nevro press release (NYSE:NVRO): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.98 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $87.84M (-0.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.65M.
  • Provides Second Quarter 2022 Revenue Guidance of $103 Million to $106 Million vs. $104.36M consensus; Reiterates Full-Year 2022 Revenue Guidance of $415 Million to $430 Million vs. $421.93M consensus, Which Now Includes Increased Guidance for the Full-Year PDN Contribution of Approximately $27 Million to $32 Million
  • Provides Second Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of a Loss of $7 Million to $9 Million; Reiterates Full-Year 2022 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of a Loss of $8 Million to $18 Million
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.