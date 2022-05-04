Green Thumb Industries GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.06, revenue of $242.6M beats by $5.5M

May 04, 2022 4:41 PM ETGreen Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Green Thumb Industries  press release (OTCQX:GTBIF): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $242.6M (+24.8% Y/Y) beats by $5.5M.
  • CEO comment: “We believe that all our markets will eventually open to adult-use sales—we don’t know exactly when—but we do know that Americans are choosing cannabis for well-being and our trusted family of brands are well-positioned for the future. There is tremendous opportunity in this Great American Growth story, and we believe that the approximately $25 billion legal U.S. cannabis market will have significant growth over the next decade."
