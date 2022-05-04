Markel co-CEO Richard Whitt to retire

May 04, 2022 4:42 PM ETMarkel Corporation (MKL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Markel (NYSE:MKL) said Wednesday co-CEO Richard Whitt III plans to retire by Mar. 31, 2023.
  • Once he retires, co-CEO Thomas Gayner will become CEO and will continue in his role as chief investment officer.
  • Whitt, who served as co-CEO since 2016, will remain with MKL in a consulting role to ensure a seamless transition.
  • CFO Jeremy Noble will assume leadership of MKL's global insurance platform operations.
  • Whitt and Noble will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition of insurance engine responsibilities.
  • Noble will retain duties of CFO until a successor is named. A recruitment process for this role is underway.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.