Markel co-CEO Richard Whitt to retire
May 04, 2022 4:42 PM ETMarkel Corporation (MKL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Markel (NYSE:MKL) said Wednesday co-CEO Richard Whitt III plans to retire by Mar. 31, 2023.
- Once he retires, co-CEO Thomas Gayner will become CEO and will continue in his role as chief investment officer.
- Whitt, who served as co-CEO since 2016, will remain with MKL in a consulting role to ensure a seamless transition.
- CFO Jeremy Noble will assume leadership of MKL's global insurance platform operations.
- Whitt and Noble will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition of insurance engine responsibilities.
- Noble will retain duties of CFO until a successor is named. A recruitment process for this role is underway.