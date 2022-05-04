Tetra Tech Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.08, revenue of $699.64M beats by $45.79M; issues Q3 and raises FY22 guidance
May 04, 2022 4:43 PM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tetra Tech press release (NASDAQ:TTEK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $699.64M (+16.6% Y/Y) beats by $45.79M.
- Cash generated from operations was $95 million, and DSO improved to 59 days.
- Backlog increased to $3.61 billion, up 15% year-over-year.
- Tetra Tech expects EPS for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to range from $1.00 to $1.05 vs. consensus of $1.05 and net revenue to range from $665 million to $715 million vs. consensus of $686.32M.
- For fiscal 2022, Tetra Tech is increasing EPS to now range from $4.30 to $4.40 vs. consensus of $4.32, and increasing the guidance for net revenue to range from $2.72 billion to $2.82 billion vs. consensus of $2.75B.