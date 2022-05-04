STORE Capital FFO of $0.57 beats by $0.05, revenue of $222.12M beats by $10.01M

May 04, 2022 4:45 PM ETSTORE Capital Corporation (STOR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR): Q1 FFO of $0.57 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $222.12M (+21.9% Y/Y) beats by $10.01M.
  • Outlook:
  • The Company is raising its 2022 AFFO per share guidance from a range of $2.18 to $2.22 to a range of $2.20 to $2.23. The company is also raising its 2022 annual real estate acquisition volume guidance, net of projected property sales, from a range of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion, to a range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion.
    • Consensus FFO Estimate for Q2 is $0.53; Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q2 is $217.04M.
    • Consensus FFO Estimate for 2022 is $2.12; Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $886.00M.
