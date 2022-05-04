STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Q1 earnings exceeded Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as the net-lease real estate investment trust built up its portfolio through acquisitions.

The company now expects 2022 adjusted FFO per share of $2.20-$2.23 vs prior range of $2.18-$2.22; consensus $2.12.

"As we moved into 2022, we leveraged the momentum we built in 2021 and closed $513M of diverse and granular investments in profit center real estate, which was a record first quarter for us," said CEO Mary Fedewa.

STORE Capital (STOR) stock is rising 0.8% in Wednesday after-hours trading.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $0.57 vs. $0.52 average analyst estimate; up/down from $0.56 in Q4 2021 and $0.47 in Q1 2021.

Q1 total revenue of $222.1M, consensus of $212.1M, vs. $209.2M in the prior quarter and $182.3M in the year-ago quarter.

The company originated $512.5M of gross investments representing 111 property locations during Q1.

It sold 11 properties during the quarter, recognizing an aggregate net gain of $6.1M from the disposition of real estate.

At March 31, 2022, STORE Capital's (STOR) real estate portfolio totaled $11.2B vs. $10.7B at Dec. 31, 2021.

Conference call on May 5 at noon ET.

Last month, STORE Capital (STOR) announced $600M of long-term debt financing