Ingersoll-Rand Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.34B beats by $50M; raises FY22 guidance

May 04, 2022 4:48 PM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ingersoll-Rand press release (NYSE:IR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.34B (+18.6% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Record orders of $1,630M, up 25%, or 21% organic.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $304 million, up 24%, with a margin of 22.7% and incremental margin of 29%.
  • Reported operating cash flow from continuing operations of $50 million and free cash flow from continuing operations of $32 million.
  • Raising full-year 2022 organic revenue growth expectation by 100 bps to 8% to 10%, affirming total revenue growth of 11% to 13% vs. estimated growth of 11.22% Y/Y and raising Adjusted EBITDA range to $1,385 to $1,425 million, up 16% to 20% over the prior year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.