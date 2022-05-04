Kyndryl Holdings GAAP EPS of -$1.02 beats by $0.51, revenue of $4.43B beats by $140M

May 04, 2022 4:50 PM ETKyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Kyndryl Holdings press release (NYSE:KD): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$1.02 beats by $0.51.
  • Revenue of $4.43B beats by $140M.
  • Outlook:
  • Revenue of $16.5 to $16.7 billion, which includes an approximately $1.0 billion or six-percentage-point negative currency impact. This represents a decline of (4)% to (3)% in constant currency compared to pro forma revenue for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13% to 14%, reflecting currency headwinds and spin-off-related impacts on amortization, as discussed below.
  • Consensus Revenue Estimate for full year $17.24B
